GBI investigates after one dead in Screven Co. chase

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Georgia State Patrol after one person died following a chase on Friday.
The GBI reports that a trooper attempted to stop a Nissan Sentra for a traffic-related offense on Stoney Pond Road in Screven County. The Sentra refused to stop and the trooper pursued the car down several county roads. The trooper performed a PIT(Precision Intervention Technique) and the car stopped after running into a ditch.
The trooper then fired one round, hitting 60-year-old Julian Lewis. Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy will be conducted at the GBI crime lab. No officers were injured.
The GBI will continue its independent investigation before it is turned over to the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit District Attorney for review.
