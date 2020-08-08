LB4 & After Foundation holds school supply giveaway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Every summer the LB4 & After Foundation has a celebration at Forsyth Park to kick off the school year. However, because of COVID-19.
Saturday’s giveaway was a huge success. So much so, that it ended before it was supposed to because so many people showed up and they ran out of supplies!
The LB4 & After Foundation was started after Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan and Lawrence Bryan’s son was murdered five years ago. The Bryans say their vision is to provide tools for change and measurable growth for the young people in Savannah. Alderwoman Wilder-Bryan says they handed out about 700 backpacks full of supplies thanks to their many sponsors who donated and evenhanded out some brand new bikes.
“We do it for the kids to prepare for school, so they won’t have to worry about school supplies and so they can concentrate on their education which is the most important thing,” said Lawrence Bryan III. ”So they won’t have to worry about how they’re going to get paper, how they’re going to get bookbags. We supply all of that.”
Alderwoman Wilder-Bryan says this week they also served about 3,000 meals to essential workers in the city and to the homeless. The foundation hosts other events during the year.
