Saturday: Hot, with spotty thunderstorms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures are in the mid and upper 70s across the area; mildest at the beaches. Under a partly cloudy sky, visibility is good this morning. Only patchy fog is possible.
The forecast remains dry through your morning plans with rain remaining well offshore.
The temperature warms to near 90° by noon and peaks in the mid and upper 90s today. It’ll feel hotter than 105° in spots.
Heat allowed scattered showers and storms to develop; most-likely between early afternoon and early evening. One, or two, storms may become strong and produce gusty winds to 50 or 60 MPH and small hail. Any storm that develops will produce heavy rain and lots of lightning.
Keep your outdoor plans today, but remain alert to storms in your area and changing weather conditions at your spot. You may need to duck indoors.
The chance of rain increases Sunday afternoon and early evening and the slightly wetter weather patterns persist through mid-week, before some drying tries to set in by the latter portion of next week.
Have a wonderful Saturday,
Cutter
