Scattered afternoon thunderstorms return on Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Slow-moving showers and thunderstorms continue to progress toward the coast this evening.
Isolated pockets of heavy rain could temporarily cause minor street flooding. Brief gusty wind and small hail are also possible in a storm or two.
Not everyone will see rain this evening, and the rain that holds together will dissipate and move offshore by mid evening. If you have plans tonight, it wouldn't be a bad idea to have your rain gear with you! However, there isn't a reason to cancel your plans. Temperatures will drop into the 80s after sunset, but it will remain muggy.
Sunday Tybee Tides: 7.6' 12:23AM I 1.7' 6:47AM I 7.5' 12:45PM
Dry weather returns overnight with patchy fog possible early Sunday morning. Temperatures start out in the mid 70s, but we will quickly warm to the lower 90s at noon, when the heat index will already be in the lower triple digits.
The atmosphere will be primed for downpours Sunday afternoon, with the potential for accumulations over an inch or rain for communities that are under the downpours. For those that miss out on the rain, temperatures will hold in the low to mid 90s away from the beaches, with "feels like" temperatures close to 105 degrees during the afternoon.
Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast heading through the middle of the week. This will help to 'slightly' drop our afternoon highs close to our average high of 91 degrees for this time of the year.
Tropics:
The tropics are relatively calm, for now. We are watching a couple tropical waves, but there aren't any overly impressive signs for organized tropical development over the next few days. That being said, use this time to prepare for the rest of the season if you haven't already. The tropics will likely become more active during the second half of August into September.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.