SCCPSS adds additional days of registration for 2020-2021 school year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The new school year for Savannah-Chatham County students starts in just over a week from now.
For families who still need to register their students for school, the district offered an additional day of registration assistance on Saturday with plans to add more before their start day August 19th. Saturday was supposed to be the last day of assistance.
If parents want to come in for assistance, all they have to do is call and make an appointment. Staff will then help them with the application process among other things.
They have laptops and scanners set up to help families upload documents. Educators say they also have staff on hand to accommodate Spanish speaking families. However, in-person registration is by appointment-only and there are a few requirements.
Parents and staff will have their temperature taken before entering the building and answer screening questions.
One parent or guardian per family is allowed inside, masks will be required and no children will be allowed to enter the facility.
District leaders say they’re adding more registration assistance days, expanding hours, and have plans to add a location for assistance on Savannah’s south side because of the high volume of families needing help.
“We have booked every single appointment,” said Heather Ditommaso, the Senior Director of Student Information Systems. ”So people need help. They want to take it advantage of it. So we served about 75 people each Saturday that we did it so we are looking to expand it. We’re going to expand our hours. We’re going to expand the number of days that we offer it. And our ultimate goal is to everybody registered by the 18th so we’re ready for that 19th start.”
The Director of Savannah-Chatham County Schools Student Affairs says they want to do whatever they can to assist families.
“This was not an anticipated issue but we are glad that we are aware of it because again today we are completely booked and what we want to do is be customer friendly,” said Quentina Miller-Fields, Director of SCCPSS Student Affairs. “We want to provide good customer service. In our goal again is to make sure all of our babies are registered for school on the first day of school. So we’re going to do whatever we can to accommodate our families.”
Educators also say they’re following CDC and DPH guidelines, as well as sanitizing seats, tables, laptops, and using gloves.
The next registration assistance day will include all grade levels, including high school students. We’ll be sure to let you know when those additional registration assistance days are once we get that information.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.