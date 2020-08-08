Statesboro food drop benefits 1,000 families

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -The pandemic has plenty of parents out of work and looking for ways to feed their family.
Civic clubs from across Statesboro teamed with Bulloch County Schools and Second Harvest Food Bank for a food drop for needy families.
They distributed meat, dry goods, and canned food to roughly one thousand families. As part of social distancing, volunteers put the boxes in the cars without any direct contact. The drop comes one week after the school district ended its mobile summer feeding program that delivered close to 500,000 meals to children.
