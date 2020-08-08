Sunday: Afternoon downpours possible

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dry weather returns overnight with patchy fog possible early Sunday morning.
Temperatures start out in the mid 70s, but we will quickly warm to the lower 90s at noon, when the heat index will already be in the lower triple digits.
Sunday Tybee Tides: 1.5' 6:47AM I 7.3' 12:45PM I 2.5 7:04PM
The atmosphere will be primed for downpours Sunday afternoon, with the potential for accumulations over an inch or rain for communities that are under the downpours. These storms will produce frequent lighting, and one or two could produce small hail and brief gusty wind.
For those that miss out on the rain, temperatures will hold in the low to mid 90s away from the beaches, with "feels like" temperatures close to 105 degrees during the afternoon.
Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast heading through the middle of the week. This will help to 'slightly' drop our afternoon highs close to our average high of 91 degrees for this time of the year.
Tropics:
We are watching a tropical wave emerging off the west coast of Africa. This system has a 20% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next five days. Otherwise, the Atlantic basin is relatively quiet for now. That being said, the tropics will likely become more active during the second half of August into September.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
