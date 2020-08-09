Coastal Empire residents create app aimed at informing voters

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The August 11th runoff elections throughout our area are just days away.
Residents in Chatham and Bryan Counties decided to create the Coastal Georgia Voter App to help inform voters on the races and candidates on the ballot.
“We were sitting around trying to do voter awareness and we said ‘Paper is great, but everybody has a phone. We need to make an app so everyone can have access to this material’.”
The app was created by Through It-All in Savannah and The Falcon Group in Richmond Hill.
Co-creator David London says it was important to him to make something like this because of what he says is a lack of voter participation in his area.
“We cannot make people vote but when we find people that do want to vote, we want them to be informed,” London said. “Because they say what do I do? Who’s on this ballot? What are the question[s] on the ballot? They want some help.”
The app has information on races and candidates on the ballot. It also includes links for voter information in both Chatham and Bryan Counties.
London says this is a non-partisan app and the goal is for voters to learn about who they’re voting for.
“This is for everybody,” London says. “We don’t care who you vote for. We just care that you vote because it’s important.”'
London also says they plan on using the app for the general election in November as well.
