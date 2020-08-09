Dave Turley’s Sunday WX Forecast 8-9-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Our area will be stuck between Atlantic high pressure and an inland trough of low pressure all week. This will help produce afternoon/evening showers and storms everyday. Widespread severe storms are not expected but rain may be locally heavy. Temps will be in the upper 80s to low 90s all week. In the tropics a tropical wave located a few hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is moving west at 15mph. There is a 50% chance for tropical development in the next 5 days.