Dave Turley’s Sunday WX Forecast 8-9-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Our area will be stuck between Atlantic high pressure and an inland trough of low pressure all week. This will help produce afternoon/evening showers and storms everyday. Widespread severe storms are not expected but rain may be locally heavy. Temps will be in the upper 80s to low 90s all week. In the tropics a tropical wave located a few hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is moving west at 15mph. There is a 50% chance for tropical development in the next 5 days.
Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers early, lows in the mid 70s.
Monday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Friday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
