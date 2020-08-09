Sunday afternoon storms a little more widespread

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Happy Sunday! We start with more sunshine that we did Saturday and we warm up rapidly with lunchtime temps near 90. Afternoon showers and storms will be a little more widespread today at 40% as we reach the low to middle 90s for highs with a 40% chance for rain storms.
The heat indices will be roughly 100-105° this afternoon, so drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks if outside for long periods of time.
What does the second week of August look like? Well, a lot of rain potential. August is historically our wettest month of the year and there are relatively high rain chances every day this week.
Some upper level disturbances combined with heat and the sea breeze will result in scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms each day. Storm motion is tricky as most become stationary leading to locally heavy rainfall.
High temps this week will be close to normal, which is 91°. Afternoon heat indices expected to reach 100 to 105 each day as surface dewpoint temperatures stay in the lower to mid 70s.
Tropics: There’s a wave that the National Hurricane Center has identified as having a 20% chance of becoming tropical in the next five days; it is not expected to develop or impact anyone this week nor into next weekend.
MARINE: Today and tonight: Extremely tranquil period outside of any storms with winds greatest near the coast in association with afternoon/evening sea breeze, but even there winds will only be around 10 knots. Seas will be from 1 to 2 feet.
