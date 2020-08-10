Downpours will bring temporary relief to some this afternoon!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We have already seen isolated downpours throughout the morning, with an area south of Tybee Island picking up an estimated +2" inches of rain!
Additional downpours are possible this afternoon into the evening that could lead to temporary street flooding.
Tybee Tides: 7.5' 1:32PM I 2.6' 7:52PM 7.0' 1:54AM
Thunderstorms could produce brief gusty wind and small hail, but this would be an isolated incident. Those that don't see rain today will make it to the lower 90s, feeling like the lower triple digits this afternoon.
Showers wind down by late evening as we dry out overnight.
This wetter pattern sticks around through midweek, with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms likely. The additional clouds will help hold afternoon highs closer to 90s, which isn't much of a difference but we will take it!
Tropics:
A tropical wave southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands has a 60 percent chance of developing into a Tropical Depression over the next 48 hours. This system will remain over water the next few days, and will likely weaken toward the end of the week. If it does strengthen into a Tropical Storm, its name will be Josephine.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
