Former Springfield furniture building receives makeover

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) -The old Walt’s Furniture building in Springfield has come a long way since renovations began back in February.
Although they still have a little work left to do, they believe it will bring life to both the old building, and the town it calls home.
"We actually started looking at this building a few years ago and the wheels starting turning."
The rubber hit the road, transforming the old Walt’s Furniture building into the future home of Carlson & Co.
“We really wanted a bigger place not only for our floral and gift shop, but for our event planning company,” says Megan Dechant.
They certainly found it in this newly renovated space, but despite having a new look, even the new owners see it as it was.
“We still call it the Walt’s building,” said Dechant. “Even though the sign is down, even though it says Carlson & Co. on the building.”
Something the man behind it all, James Carlson and the Springfield Downtown Development Authority, did very much so intentionally.
Finding a perfect mix between past and future.
“It’s something that was important to us to be able to transform something that was such an important building here that everyone knew,” Dechant said. “So, we don’t want to get rid of the history but we’re excited to have something new in here.”
Even as their business grows they don't believe they'll ever outgrow their hometown.
“A lot of people ask us why we don’t want to go into Savannah or some of the bigger areas,” she said.
Instead, they believe their hometown will grow on everyone else.
“We are bringing more people into the community and seeing how special it is,” Dechant says. “It really does have that small-town charm.”
Although this project is nearing its end, more is yet to come.
“James and Liz Carlson, if you know them you know they’re always working on the next big thing,” Dechant says. “They have actually purchased a few more properties here in Springfield.”
