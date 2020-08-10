Hampton Co. school districts discuss back to school plans

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Hampton County’s two school districts are preparing for the new school year.
Both districts start on September 8 and offer a hybrid schedule or a virtual schedule. Hampton County District One will have all students virtual on Monday and use a hybrid schedule for the rest of the week.
Hampton County District Two will have all students virtual on Friday and use a hybrid schedule for the rest of the week. Times and length of the school day change depending on the students age.
Parents are allowed to choose to they want all virtual or a hybrid situation. The parents we spoke with say they want their kids to get that socialization.
“I want to try to do the hybrid. A little bit of classroom, a little bit of virtual. But that’s because she needs that social interaction,” said guardian Stephanie Mole.
“After a long, long thought process I decided to do the blended learning for now. Just to kind of give the kids a taste of school,” said Emily Bowen, mother.
One mother of three says her family wanted to take the opportunity while they could.
“With the rate that everything is going now, they could shut it down soon anyway. And then the preparation. It’s just, it’s a lot.”
But one student we spoke to was able to make the decision for himself.
“Virtual,” said Hennessy.
The senior says virtual learning is the best option in his opinion.
“At the end of the day, we all going to be learning the same thing. Rather we in school or rather we not in school. So at the end of the day, I’d rather choose virtual over going back to regular school because you might never know what might happen,” said Hennessy.
He worried if he went back other students or staff could expose him to the virus.
“But for instance, if I stay home, I’ll be clear from the virus.”
To him, this was the best decision he could make so he could graduate and fulfill his dream of joining the Coast Guard as safely as possible.
