Monday: Heat, interrupted by scattered afternoon storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures are in the low to mid-70s inland and upper 70s at the beaches. The day begins dry, with only offshore spotty storms.
Under sunshine, the temperature nears 90° by noon; peaking in the low to mid-90s. It’ll feel hotter than 105° in spots this afternoon.
Scattered showers & storms are likely between lunch and dinner, today. One, or two, may become stronger with gusty winds & small hail. Outdoor plans? Keep them, but be ready to move indoors if storms move into your area.
Rain diminishes this evening as the temperature cools back into the 80s, then 70s, where we begin our Tuesday.
The rest of the work-week features seasonably hot weather and scattered, mainly afternoon & early evening, thunderstorms.
