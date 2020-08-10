Parent University finalizes 2020-2021 curriculum plans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Parent University is a big part of the school year for families in our area. The free community-building sessions are aimed at helping parents become their child’s first teacher.
This weekend, the organization finalized plans for its 2020-2021 season by selecting some of the topics they will discuss.
Executive director Michael O'Neal and his staff gathered remotely Saturday to set the curriculum for the upcoming year -- taking their direction from what they heard from parents who participate in the program in a similar meeting last week.
Several new topics introduced for the upcoming year will be related to the pandemic, including the pros and cons of homeschooling, how to enhance the virtual learning environment, and how parents can be more effective with technology. O’Neal says parents will also be taught to be aware of their own well-being.
“One of the things that we talked about today and I would really like to emphasize is that it appears that almost everybody that is engaged with this endeavor is a giver,” O’Neal said. “And as such, we have to make sure that we don’t give out. So, I want to emphasize for all of us to think about the people we care for, give to, and if we are going to do that well, we have to take care of ourselves. So, take a moment, take a day, take some time to take care of yourself and think about yourself. If you can’t take care of yourself for yourself, think about taking care of yourself to take care of others. It’s very important if we’re going to be able to be around to keep doing what we’re doing.”
The first Parent University session of the 2020-21 school year will be held via Zoom this Saturday, August 15th. All sessions will be held remotely until it is again safe for large groups to gather in person,
