Pediatric Infectious Disease Doctor discusses going back to school

“I think it would be a little bit naive honestly to think that when we put groups of children into the schools that we won’t see a rise in the number of cases, but how we manage that you know, how we create a safe school environment and how we take care of those people outside of the schools,” said Dr. Stephen Thacker, Pediatric Infectious Disease Doctor. “So what do you do when you leave the school as a family as a teacher as a worker is really going to drive what that experience looks like in our county and our state.”