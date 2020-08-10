Polls open Tuesday morning for Ga. primary runoff elections

GEORGIA (WTOC) - Voting in the Democratic Primary run off elections is Tuesday.
Chatham County Board of Elections staff, poll workers and volunteers have been working to make sure election day runs smoothly.
The Chatham County Board of Elections Chairman says preparing for August 11th’s Democratic Primary runoff elections has gone smoothly.
“People have been working hard. They’ve been working hard for awhile,” said Thomas Mahoney, Chairman of the Chatham County Board of Elections.
Mahoney says there will be social distancing. Masks are not required, but are strongly encouraged at polling locations.
He also says poll workers will have masks and plexi glass shields.
“Additionally we’re going to provide everybody with a stylus so they don’t have to touch the same screen as other people. They can use a stylus one time and then discarded into the box to be desanitized and used again.”
Monday, poll managers picked up PPE equipment, paper ballots and more for election day.
Board Member Antwan Lang says the efforts of their staff, volunteers and poll workers are what make election day happen.
“The days that lead into an election are very tiresome and I can’t give enough credit to all of the individuals that you see behind me who are here from early in the morning to late,” Lang said. “Without our poll workers, without our poll managers, without all of these individuals that you see behind me, we don’t have an election.”
Mahoney wants to remind those who are planning to head to the polls, you can only vote in the runoff if you voted in June 9th Democratic Primary, voted non-partisan, or chose not to vote but are registered to do so.
He also encourages voters to be respectful toward poll workers and for those who haven’t done so already, to cast their ballot.
“If you choose that you want to come and vote in person in a poles, you may have to wait in line but please do. We want everyone to get out and vote,” said Mahoney.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
The Board of Election Chair says if you have an absentee ballot, turn it in to the registrar’s office instead of mailing it in so it gets there in time.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.