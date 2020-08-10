Richmond Hill man hit by car while trying to help driver on I-95

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Richmond Hill family is torn apart after losing a husband, father and friend.
According to the Pooler Police Department, Timothy Ebert was helping a driver early Sunday on I-95 north at I-16 when he was hit and killed.
Ebert was a 14-year marine veteran, father, friend, coworker and so much more.
“I can’t even express how torn apart his family is right now, I know Tim is going to be missed big time, I miss him big time. He’s a super integral part of Savannah, we relied on him heavily,” friend Jack Doyle said.
Doyle said he got a call from a coworker that used to carpool with him and it's a call he'll never forget.
Tim worked as an air traffic controller at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, and was on his way to work when it happened.
“I’ll never forget how smart Tim was and how he just would give you the shirt off his back. Tim didn’t know the meaning of the word no, if you needed him, Tim was going to help you.”
Doyle said although all they have are memories, Tim died a hero.
“Tim didn’t have any enemies, Tim was everybody’s friend and it further simplified in his actions.”
Doyle says there are no funeral arrangements yet.
