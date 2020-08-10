Savannah man recovering after kidney transplant

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A Savannah man is on the road to recovery after receiving a kidney almost four weeks ago.
Community members, family, and friends held a fundraiser for Clifton Luckett in 2017 to help raise money for his transplant. Fast forward to 2020 and they made it happen.
The journey started in 2012 when now 61-year-old Luckett was told he needed a kidney.
“The journey has been a long one,” said Darlene Luckett. “There were times when we just didn’t think it was going to happen, but we kept going anyway.”
His wife Darlene who recorded him ringing the bell after his successful surgery says, trying to raise $10,000 dollars for her husband’s kidney transplant was far from easy, which is why they looked to the community for help putting on a fundraiser in 2017.
A fundraiser that has since changed not only her husband’s life but hers too.
“It’s awesome,” Darlene said. “I always tell people WE got a kidney.”
Clifton currently has three kidneys, two that don’t work, and one new one
“I’m really grateful that I got a kidney and the person who gave me the kidney was 35-years-old and I think he gave both of his kidneys away before he passed,” Clifton said.
Though he still has a long road ahead of him, both want people to know that anything is possible if you keep the faith.
“Don’t think that you’re beyond receiving a kidney,” his wife said. “Don’t give up and don’t think that you’re not worth it. Because your kidneys aren’t working or your lungs aren’t working, or whatever organs. God has given man the authority to replace those,” Darlene said.
Both he and Darlene said they plan to take a vacation to celebrate as soon as the pandemic is over.
They are also encouraging more people to become organ donors.
