SPD Central Precinct says residents reporting disorderly person

By WTOC Staff | August 10, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT - Updated August 10 at 7:03 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department – Central Precinct posted to social media Monday warning residents of a person causing issues in Ardsley Park, Baldwin Park and Olin Heights.

According to police, the suspect may be a mental patient. He is described as a black male in his 20s, 5′6″ and about 132 pounds with short dreads.

Police say people have been complaining on this subject for the past several days based on his aggressive behavior. His most recent incident was hitting a female in the head and banging on the windows of a business. He has also been seen hollering at citizens and threatening to harm their dog. He wears baggie clothes that are bright colored.

