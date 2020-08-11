Bryan Co. schools hold drive-through open house

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Several Bryan County schools held their first day of drive-through open house, Tuesday, ahead of the first day of school.
Parents and families were able to drive thru and pick up paperwork they would normally get during a typical face-to-face open house and take pictures.
It may be a lot different than what many are used to, but the principal at Carver Elementary said during a typical open house pre-pandemic, they would have 1,500 to 2,000 people in and out of the building and classrooms.
“We wanted to find a way to make sure that all of our efforts to sanitize our buildings and keep them ready to receive students; that was a top priority for us,” said Carver elementary school principal Karen Smith.
She said they had to get creative when coming up with a way students and families could still get what they needed while maintaining proper social distancing.
”It has been a challenge but it has been a great challenge,” Smith said. “We have a fantastic staff, talented, creative and it was very important for us to be able to give our students and families an open house experience.”
For students they admit it might be a weird way to start a new school year, but they’re up for the challenge.
”I’m just really excited to see how it is and it’s going to be weird because there’s not going to be that many people as there usually is in school, but there’s still going to be school,” said fourth grader Saks McKee. “It’s going to be very exciting.”
Parents are happy for a small sense of normalcy.
”I think this whole school year is going to be different than usual,” said parent Kevin Gundrum. “It’s not something that’s common to do anything like this and nobody expected this type of virus to last this long, but we’re kind of happy to see people again, to see teachers again and to see how the school is preparing for this upcoming school year.”
“At first I was really worried about sending my daughter, but I’m seeing right now how the school operates and is confident,” said parent Minsu Kang.
The official first day back for both traditional in-person learning and virtual is Monday, Aug. 17.
