Chatham Co. Board of Elections reports more absentee ballots, slow day for in-person voting

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia’s primary runoff election is taking place Tuesday.
The Chatham County Board of Elections says staff members have been working hard to make Tuesday‘s voting process better than the June 9 primary when voters complained about delayed start times and long lines.
During stops at two Chatham County polling locations Tuesday, WTOC saw maybe two voters. The Board of Elections Chairman, Thomas Mahoney said they did have more absentee ballots than normal. Voters had the chance to fill out their ballot and mail it in or drop it off at their secure box.
Election officials say they have caught up and processed all the ballots they got prior to Tuesday but must wait to tabulate the results once the polls close.
Of course, the polls are open until 7 p.m., but poll mangers at two locations say it was a slow day for in-person voting. They also said there were no issues at either Light Church or the JEA.
Mahoney said Tuesday has run much smoother than June. He said there are several reasons for the low turnout the county saw so far.
“I think generally there’s more interest in the elections, but the sad problem is that in a runoff you typically have fewer people turnout and also in August you have fewer people turnout and then you know the other thing that we’ve talked about is that the republicans won’t be going to the polls at all,” Mahoney said.
If you have your absentee ballot it’s too late to mail it, but you can drop it off to this blue box by 7 p.m. at the Board of Elections office and your vote will be counted.
