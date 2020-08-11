City of Tybee offers new parking pass option

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Tybee Island is offering another option for parking on the island.
The city says these Transferable Yearly Decals can be used between multiple vehicles.
Currently, the Tybee offers an annual parking pass for $150. That pass can only be used on one vehicle and is not interchangeable.
The new pass will sell for $300 and can be moved between vehicles. However, it will still only allow one car to be parked on the island at a time.
