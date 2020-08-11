Culinary instructors at Ogeechee Technical College working with students during shutdown

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Virtual learning can only go so far.
Culinary instructors at Ogeechee Technical College say they worked with students during the shutdown, but they’re preparing now for in-person classes later this month.
COVID-19 obstacles like social distancing and virtual learning can pose a challenge to culinary students. But one instructor says some of these steps people are using, they’ll use in the real world.
The kitchen lab at Ogeechee Technical College sits silent between school terms. But Chef Bryan Richard says it stays busy - pandemic or not.
“Culinary is one of these where you just can’t do without that hands on training,” said Chef Bryan Richard.
Since the shut down in March, they followed strict guidelines to allow small groups of students in at a time and conduct other parts of the class virtually.
“We had the opportunity during our 10 week summer session to get the kinks out.”
They'll soon return in person for face to face classes this Fall.
He says culinary students already follow many of the protocols like sanitizing, wearing gloves and more. He believes the kitchen is large enough to allow social distancing for the 10-15 students at a time that are in the program to move out into the real world.
“These students come to us and they have goals and they have plans. They know within a year and a half to two years, they’ll have completed our culinary program.”
He’s confident these students will show the drive and ambition that helps them become Skilled to Work.
