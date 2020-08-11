Eagles add road tilt with Army to 2020 schedule

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Southern Eagles have replaced one of the games lost on the 2020 football schedule, announcing Tuesday the team will visit West Point to take on the Army Black Knights in November.
“We’re excited for the opportunity to travel to West Point and play Army,” Georgia Southern athletic director Jared Benko said in a statement released by the school. “Army has a lot of tradition and this will be a great matchup between two storied programs. I have a lot of respect for Coach Jeff Monken and what he’s done there.”
The game will happen November 21, a date the Eagles were originally scheduled to visit Ole Miss. That game was canceled when the SEC announced its’ teams would be playing a conference-only schedule in 2020.
The Black Knights are coached by Jeff Monken, who served as the Georgia Southern head coach from 2010-2013. During his tenure in Statesboro, Monken led the Eagles to a 38-16 record, three consecutive national semifinal appearances, and a win over Florida in The Swamp in his final game at the helm.
It will be the first meeting between the two programs.
