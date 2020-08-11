Few downpours develop this evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Cloud cover is thinning out after sticking around for most of the morning.
Despite the clouds, we haven’t seen any rain so far, but a few downpours will likely develop late this afternoon into the evening hours.
For those that don’t see rain, highs will still top out in the lower 90s, with heat index values near 100 degrees.
Tybee Tides: 7.4′ 2:20PM I 2.7′ 8:46PM I 6.8′ 2:42AM
Clouds from evening rain won’t help viewing conditions of the Perseid Meteor Shower, but you still have a chance to see it over the next two nights!
Make sure you get away from city light and allow your eyes to adjust after the sun goes down.
Isolated showers will linger late tonight, with morning lows in the mid 70s. Some roads may still be damp for the early commuters.
Scattered showers are likely again Wednesday afternoon, but it’ll still be a warm one!
Afternoon highs will once again reach the lower 90s. Make sure you stay hydrated!
Tropics:
A tropical wave moving toward the central Atlantic (Invest 95-L) will likely strengthen into a Tropical Depression as early as later today.If this system strengthens into a Tropical Storm, it will be named Josephine.Thankfully, conditions are not favorable for long-term development.
