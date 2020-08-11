First black woman named interim CEO of Girl Scouts of the USA

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Girl Scouts of the USA announced a new interim CEO on Monday.
The current CEO Sylvia Acevedo is stepping down after four years. The new CEO will be Judith Batty, who is a lifelong girl scout from New York.
Batty has served as an executive for a Fortune 100 company and will be the first Black CEO in Girl Scout history.
Batty began her Girl Scout career as a Brownie and as a member of the Nassau County Council in New York and served two terms on the National Board, this term serving as a member.
In the coming months, Batty will embark on a listening tour with staff and council leadership, where she will hear directly from the field about how to advance the mission of the organization to build girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place, according to a news release from Girl Scouts of the USA.
The scouts’ headquarters is in Savannah.
