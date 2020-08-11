Jamie’s First Alert Forecast 8-11-2020

The sea breeze is being a little “lazy” this afternoon and some unsettled weather lies to the north of us. So we’ll be watching comes down the Savannah River this afternoon. The atmosphere is still pretty juicy, so any storms that do develop have the potential to dump a lot of rain in one location; the main threat this afternoon will be flooding and damaging winds. It’s not as hot as it has been with few cities “feeling like” 100° or more.