Jamie’s First Alert Forecast 8-11-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - So far so quiet this Tuesday, but the ingredients are there for potential heavy rainstorms during the evening commute with some lingering storms through midnight.
The sea breeze is being a little “lazy” this afternoon and some unsettled weather lies to the north of us. So we’ll be watching comes down the Savannah River this afternoon. The atmosphere is still pretty juicy, so any storms that do develop have the potential to dump a lot of rain in one location; the main threat this afternoon will be flooding and damaging winds. It’s not as hot as it has been with few cities “feeling like” 100° or more.
Not any one day stands out for severe weather; however we’ve already seen strong and severe storms the past couple of days.
Wednesday through Friday we’ll have a 60% chance of rain and afternoon rain storms; with highs near 92°
This coming weekend we may get a break from the rain, but we're tracking a cold front that will likely stall just west of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, which means we'll could be stuck in this rainy/stormy pattern for another week.
TROPICS:
There is a 90% chance of a tropical wave in the mid-Atlantic developing into our next storm, but it will not impact land in the next week.
