Pooler businesses & developments continue to thrive during pandemic

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Pooler may be best known for its impressive growth over the past few years.
Projects have continued to pop up all around town even during a global pandemic.
“I mean you can see we had a groundbreaking not long ago. So, more shops more offices are coming,” said Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Pam Southard.
While many cities across the country have taken a hard hit it seems as though Pooler has found a way to push through.
“I think it speaks to the appeal. The draw that Pooler has,” said Southard.
A draw that loured in Pittsburgh based eyelash specialists Deka Lash.
“With the Tanger Outlets with the airport right there, people coming in and out. We definitely chose the perfect area and location specifically for that reason,” said Deka Lash owner Heather Hubbard
Despite opening during the pandemic, Deka Lash has survived, and perhaps helped prove what many have seen time and time again in Pooler.
“It’s a chain reaction so to speak. One business comes, others see how successful they are and they come, and so on and so on,” Southard says.
A success that gives hope to future Pooler businesses, like the Chocolate Bar.
“I mean it’s cooler in Pooler right? The appetite is here, the community support is here,” managing owner Maurice Gilliard says.
The Chocolate Bar’s new head bartender, Ryan Baker, actually relocating mid pandemic just to be part of the growth.
“I moved down here from the D.C. area and I can just see, I’ve been down here several times, and I can see this area is just blowing up. Everyone wants to be down here.”
That’s not to say Pooler and its businesses haven’t seen their own fair share of struggles during this time, but if you really ask how they’ve survived.
To them it's simple.
“We are Pooler strong,” Southard says.
Southard did say Pooler lost a couple of businesses due to the impacts of the pandemic but they remain hopeful they may be able to return once things get back to normal.
As for the Chocolate Bar, they are aiming to hopefully be open by September.
