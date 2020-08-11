Pooler Chamber rebrands as “Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce”

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The Pooler Chamber of Commerce is now rebranding themselves as the “Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce.”
Along with the rebranding comes an updated logo as well as a new color scheme as they head into a new era at the chamber. But this change wasn’t just about a fresh color or adding a few words.
The Chamber’s executive director Pam Southard believes it better reflects who they represent.
“I think the name speaks volumes. The Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce. Sometimes, especially with the tourists and those who haven’t lived here, they feel that out by Savannah Quarters or as far west as the Garden City border is not inclusive of Pooler, and it is. Hence the name change to make sure we included those on our borders.”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.