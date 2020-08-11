Savannah City Council to vote on millage rate this Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - City Council will vote to set Savannah's millage rate for 2020 this Thursday.
The CARES Act money coming to the city could allow council to roll back the rate on property taxes without making cuts to essential services, according to a post from a Savannah alderman.
The city will receive a total of $11.7 million in CARES Act funding from different sources. And of that, 2.2. million is coming from the state of Georgia. Those state funds must be spent by Sept. 1 of this year.
It can only be used for qualified purposes related to COVID-19 hardships. Any unused funds will be returned to the state.
$4.6 million of that total amount will be used to pay for rent, mortgage, and utility and eviction prevention assistance for city of Savannah residents.
Savannah City Council will hold two hearings on Thursday to address the millage rate. One will be at 10 a.m., and the other will be at 2 p.m.
Anyone with interest in speaking on this agenda item may submit evidence including written comments to ClerkofCouncil@savannahga.gov or by calling 912-651-6441. Written comments become public record and are shared with the mayor and aldermen prior to the council meeting.
Prior to the City Council meeting, persons may also register to speak on the agenda item by registering through the city’s website at www.savannahga.gov/457/Agendas-Minutes.
You can also come to the council meeting on Thursday and talk to council through Zoom. A temperature check and face mask will be required.
