Savannah mayor speaks about mask mandate and upcoming event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson raising concerns about an event scheduled for in a few weeks at the Savannah Convention Center.
WTOC has gotten word from the event organizers clarifying their advertising the event as “no-mask-required.”
Mayor Johnson didn’t mince words when asked about the upcoming event across the River on Hutchinson Island that was initially advertised as not requiring masks.
“Bothered the hell out of me, that people would invite people and say ‘no masks required,‘” said Mayor Johnson.
He continued, “We don’t mind people coming here, congregating, doing what they have to do, but they have to do it in a safe way.”
A week later, a post on the Instagram page for the event organizer did not have the same ‘no mask required’ message.
Mayor Johnson did acknowledge that the Savannah Convention Center is a state-run facility, but said he’d contact the Convention Center managers and state to raise issue.
We have heard from Wings of Strength LLC, who provided some clarity to the ‘no masks required’ post. A spokeswoman for the organizers told the Mayor in an email that the verbiage was letting competitors know they would not have to wear a mask on stage.
The spokeswoman also said “As an organization, we understand and respect all health and safety regulations and boundaries regarding the concerns that surround COVID-19.
It is our mission to ensure that all of our events maintain a level of cleanliness, social-distancing, and utmost care and preparation that keeps the health and safety of all event attendees in mind.
“I want to make it abundantly clear that we plan on not only abiding by all health and safety requirements established by local authorities, but plan to exceed all requirements throughout the event.”
Wings of Strength also said all attendees will be required to wear a mask, given one if they don’t have one and have their temperature checked at the door.
