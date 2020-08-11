SCAD preparing to return to class virtually

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Back to school is not only different for those in K-12 school settings, but also those at the university level.
While SCAD went virtual back in March, they have continued to find unique ways to train students and help during the coronavirus pandemic. They will start the year virtually, but say it’s an exciting opportunity to help students in an ever-changing world.
“We have an incredible commitment to taking the learnings of the moment and defining those and continuing to build on them. We are not looking at this as something to get through. We’re looking at this as something to build on, learn from and lead,” said SCAD Associate VP of Academic Services Jason Fox.
SCAD is confident in the experience students will get as they’ve made a large investment in new equipment and training to enhance the virtual learning environment. Students will have normal class schedules with live instruction and additional opportunities.
“In addition to that live access to your course content, you also get access to a more, to amplify learning in those subjects so questions, videos, worksheets, those types of things so students can engage in that and still be marked present.”
Students say this return to SCAD wasn’t their first choice, but they will make the most of it because who knows how beneficial it may be.
“I think we all just need to go into it ready to adapt. I mean this could be something that follows with us like for the rest of our career so we really need to just be flexible and try to do our best even with these limiting circumstances,” said Candi Gordon, SCAD Senior Majoring in Fashion Design.
Though it’s less than ideal, students say they are glad the university is allowing limited access buildings for specialized equipment and spaces.
“Since I’m in Savannah I’m pretty sure everyone who is in Savannah still will definitely be trying to use the studio’s space as much as possible,” said Gordon.
Anyone who enters a SCAD building will have to have their temperature taken before entry.
They also will have to wear masks and register for social distancing. The school also has a sanitizing plan, its own set of contact tracers, and a contingency plan should someone be exposed. A team strategized their detailed plan over the past several months.
“There’s a group of people from a lot of wide backgrounds so whether it’s human resources, academics, security, safety, health both internal and external that’s the first part and then it’s just a matter of really unpacking all of the things that need to happen in order to ensure the appropriate safety and procedures,” said Fox.
SCAD leaders say they continue to work to do what’s best for students, but they are also creating special moments for students to talk with industry leaders. These details are what make them confident and excited about the experience they’re offering students this fall.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.