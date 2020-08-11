5 suspects arrested during narcotics investigation on East 33rd St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department has arrested five suspects after a narcotics investigation.
According to SPD, detectives started an investigation earlier this year into possible narcotics activity at a residence in the 1200 block of E. 33rd Street. On Aug. 7, the unit conducted a search warrant at the residence, where officers seized $15,962, 11.52 lbs. of marijuana and two firearms, one of which was determined to be stolen.
Officers made five arrests:
- Jahquell Jamonte Smith, 29, federal probation violation, attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act.
- Timothy Joseph Quarterman, 25, attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act.
- Timothy Nathaniel Leeks, 21, attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act, theft by receiving stolen property, obstruction
- Antonio Demond Martin, 31, attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act, marijuana possession less than an ounce
- Jamell Monte Jackson, 31, possession with intent to distribute controlled substance, trafficking marijuana, attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act.
