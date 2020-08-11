Tuesday: Hot, with a few summer storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures are in the low to mid-70s inland and upper 70s at the beaches.
The day begins mostly dry, with only a slight shower chance before noon.
Under sunshine, the temperature nears 90° by noon; peaking in the low to mid-90s. It’ll feel hotter than 105° in spots this afternoon.
Isolated, to scattered, showers & storms are likely between lunch and dinner. One, or two, may become stronger with gusty winds & small hail. Rain diminishes this evening as the temperature cools back into the 80s, then 70s, where we begin Wednesday.
The rest of the work-week features seasonably hot weather and scattered, mainly afternoon & early evening, thunderstorms.
Enjoy your Tuesday,
Cutter
