Tuesday: Hot, with a few summer storms

By Cutter Martin | August 11, 2020 at 3:47 AM EDT - Updated August 11 at 3:57 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures are in the low to mid-70s inland and upper 70s at the beaches.

The day begins mostly dry, with only a slight shower chance before noon.

Under sunshine, the temperature nears 90° by noon; peaking in the low to mid-90s. It’ll feel hotter than 105° in spots this afternoon.

Isolated, to scattered, showers & storms are likely between lunch and dinner. One, or two, may become stronger with gusty winds & small hail. Rain diminishes this evening as the temperature cools back into the 80s, then 70s, where we begin Wednesday.

The rest of the work-week features seasonably hot weather and scattered, mainly afternoon & early evening, thunderstorms.

Enjoy your Tuesday,

Cutter

