Wayne Co. man charged with sexual exploitation of children

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Wayne County man has been charged with one count of sexual exploitation of children.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation charged 28-year-old Joseph Franklin Cartwright on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
According to the GBI, an investigation into Cartwright’s internet activity began after a report was received from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) related to the online sharing of child pornography by Cartwright via the internet.
This investigation lead to a search warrant of Cartwright’s residence in Wayne County, GA, and subsequently Cartwright’s arrest. The GBI was assisted in the search warrant of Cartwright’s home by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office on August 4, 2020.
Cartwright is in custody at the Wayne County Jail.
