West Nile Virus found in mosquito sample collected in Chatham Co.

According to the Coastal Health District, West Nile Virus is transmitted to humans by the bite of infected mosquitoes. Fortunately, most people infected do not feel sick. About 20 percent of people who are infected will have mild symptoms like a fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. However, a West Nile Virus infection can be serious, and 1 out of 150 infected people develop a severe, sometimes fatal, illness.