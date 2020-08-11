WWE superstar visits Lowcountry nursing home

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Residents at a nursing home had a surprise when they looked out their window today.
WWE superstar Lacey Evans was spreading some joy at Beaufort Nursing and Rehab on Tuesday. Evans lives in the Lowcountry.
Before becoming a wrestler, she was a CNA and worked in a nursing home.
Evans says she put herself in their shoes, imagining how their life has changed since the pandemic.
“A lot of times when I worked in a facility like this, families came by like clockwork every single day to check up on them. People from the outside came in, and for a minute they could forget about where they were at and what they’re doing, and they don’t have that anymore,” Evans said.
She says she hopes to inspire others to get out and put smiles on faces.
