Chatham Board of Elections encouraging absentee, early voting in presidential election

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Following Tuesday night’s runoff election, Chatham County saw a much smoother election this time around.
Although the runoff elections in Chatham County is over, Board of Elections Chairman Thomas Mahoney says for future elections, they will still push absentee and early voting to eliminate long wait times.
Mahoney says though the results are still unofficial and incomplete, overall things went much smoother than in the past. He says he credits that success to a much smaller election with it only being a democratic runoff.
“What we had was a smaller election and it was really something that we needed just to have something that was not as much pressure to carry out,” said Mahoney.
He says with it only being a democratic runoff, they saw fewer people at the polls, but having more time for training helped too.
"We were able, even though not required in a runoff, we were able to do training again and obviously do it closer in time to yesterday's runoff."
Mahoney says leading up to the presidential election in November they are encouraging people to vote absentee or early vote.
He says people can request an absentee ballot now to stay ahead of the curve.
Even still he says, they are asking people to stay patient as they work through the kinks.
"November I think what I hope for the most is for, as divided as we may be politically, I hope that what we can do is come together and celebrate our common right to vote."
Mahoney says there is still time for people overseas to cast their ballot until Friday as well as provisional voters.
