GBI arrests Alma Municipal Court Solicitor

BACON COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested State Court Solicitor and Alma Municipal Court Solicitor Jennifer Carver.
Carver was booked into the Bacon County Jail on Tuesday on charges of giving false information and violation of oath of office.
The GBI says that the arrest comes due to alleged false information that Carver gave agents during a separate investigation into Bacon County Sheriff Mark Cothren. Carver was serving as the Bacon County Attorney during that time.
The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bacon County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 632-8515 or the GBI Region 4 office at (912) 389-4103.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.