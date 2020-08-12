Hot afternoon with showers and storms mixed in

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are already near 90 degrees at lunchtime with "feels like" temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop after 2PM, lasting into the evening.
These storms will have the capability to produce heavy rain, gusty wind and vivid lightning. Since they will be moving slow, some areas could receive 1-2" of rain, but those will be isolated instances.
Tybee Tides: 7.6' 3:09PM I 2.6' 9:46PM I 6.5' 3:32AM
Temperatures cool into the mid 70s Thursday morning with a few showers possible during the morning commute. Most of our roads will be dry, until scattered showers and storms develop once again Thursday afternoon.
This pattern for afternoon showers and storms lasts through the weekend with highs near 90 degrees.
Tropics:
Tropical Depression 11 is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Josephine later today.
This system will track west through the weekend, before making its northern turn into the Atlantic.
Right now, we are not concerned about any impacts for the Lowcountry & Coastal Empire.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
