Impressive rainfall totals Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Slow moving soakers this afternoon and early evening lead to cities like Newington picking up more than four inches of rain estimated by radar. The rain will be wrapped up by midnight and we’ll be quiet overnight.
Thursday morning wake up temps in the low to mid 70s even at the beaches with some patchy fog and partly cloudy. If clouds hang around, we may not make it to 90° by noon. High temperatures across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry will be just about 91°. More locally heavy rainfall expected in the afternoon and an isolated strong to severe storm is possible.
Tropical Depression 11 is moving toward the west near 15 mph. A turn toward the west-northwest is forecast later tonight and this motion is forecast to continue during the next few days followed by a turn toward the northwest early next week. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm on Thursday.
