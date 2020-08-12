Last-minute back to school immunizations held in Bryan Co.

“For people that have waited until the last minute because of COVID-19 testing. The vaccines in the state of Georgia that are the required vaccines, those vaccines are there for a purpose and it is because a lot of these diseases that they take care of, we have pretty much eradicated in the United States. When people are not being vaccinated, though, then we run the risk of like we’ve seen in the past with the measles outbreaks, areas where we’ve seen some polio. So we want to keep the children protected from the diseases that we know these vaccines protect them from,” said Laurie Mehlhorn, Bryan County nurse manager.