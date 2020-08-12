Loretta the chicken makes the Burton Fire District her home

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Burton Fire District has taken in its fair share of stray cats and dogs. Many times, heir firefighters even step in to give them a forever home.
But one wild animal has made the Burton Fire District it’s home.
“Be like Loretta!”
A wild animal they have taken in as their own.
“You know at first she just started showing up, and firefighters being firefighters, we looked out for her, you know, we gave her some food and then she just kind of grew on us,” Burton Fire Capt. Dan Byrne said.
It’s not unusual for fire departments to help lost animals.
“Come get your bread!”
It’s been a little over a year since Loretta the chicken waddled up to the Grays Hill fire district looking for a safe place to nest
“She’ll wander up for meals. We ended up building a little coop for her; a nice little home. And we look out for her and she gives us some breakfast eggs every now and again, so it’s a mutually beneficial relationship.”
Since then the firefighters have developed a bond with the bird, if she’s goes missing they might even suspect foul play.
“Well it’s funny if she doesn’t come around for a while, we actually start getting a little worried. We might be looking for her from time to time.”
Now, Loretta gets excited every time she sees a fire truck. And the fire department has cheerleader for when they are responding to calls around the clock.
