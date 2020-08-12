SCCPSS adjusts grading policy a week out from the start of virtual learning

“I feel that if our teachers had had many months to train, to teach in this new format and all of them felt 100% at the top of their game, our students were all very conversed with how to use this technology then yes we could just move along merrily as usual,” explained Cornelia Hall, SCCPSS Board Member. “But the fact that all of this is so brand new to so many of us parents, teachers, and students I think that this gives a little leeway for us to respond to the situation that we’re in right now.”