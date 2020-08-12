SCCPSS announces 2021 budget, plans to count attendance for virtual classes

“I think this is uncharted territory as I think we have to learn as we go,” Dr. Joe Buck, SCCPSS Board of Education President. “I think that some of us, some schools even though we’re supposed to be doing the same thing will do things better than others schools and so it’s up to staff and parents to help make certain that their students are attending as they should and if they have problems with that they should let us know so I’ll let the staff know so they can work that out. It’s a new day for us all.”