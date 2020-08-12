Two Savannah officers fired after use of force investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two Savannah Police Department officers are accused of violating the department’s use of force policy.
According to Savannah Police Department Chief Roy Minter, after an Internal Affairs Unit investigation, the decision was made to terminate Cpl. Daniel Kang and Sgt. Octavio Arango.
During a news conference on Wednesday, Chief Minter said the incident in question occurred in April when a warrant squad responded to Abercorn Street for a domestic violence suspect.
Chatham County District Attorney Meg Heap said she hopes to present this case to a grand jury the week of Sept. 14.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
