Wednesday: Heat, scattered storms persist

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a partly to mostly cloudy sky, temperatures are in the low to mid-70s inland and upper 70s to near 80° at the beaches. The day begins mostly dry, with only a slight shower chance before noon.
Some patchy dense fog is possible before 9 a.m.
With increasing sunshine, the temperature nears 90° by noon; peaking in the low to mid-90s. It’ll feel hotter than 105° in spots this afternoon.
Isolated, to scattered, showers & storms are likely between lunch and dinner, today. One, or two, may become stronger with gusty winds & small hail. Rain diminishes this evening after sunset.
Temperatures cools back into the 80s, then 70s where we begin our Thursday.
The rest of the work-week features seasonably hot weather and scattered, mainly afternoon & early evening, thunderstorms.
Tropical Depression 11 -
Invest 95-L was upgraded to Tropical Depression 11 Tuesday afternoon after a center of circulation was found at the surface-level. Some strengthening is forecast and TD 11 could be upgraded to Tropical Storm Josephine later today. The system is forecast to continue west-northwest; eventually encountering more wind shear where weakening is forecast to take place near the Grater Antilles. At this time, there is no threat to North America.
