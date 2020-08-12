Yemassee residents seek annexation to Beaufort County

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WTOC) -Residents in the town of Yemassee want to leave Hampton County and be annexed into Beaufort County.
Part of the town lies in Hampton County, while the other part is in Beaufort County.
Residents of the town of Yemassee are trying to annex their town into Beaufort County.
“It’s time for Yemassee to grow.”
The process started last December when organizers had to get 10% of registered voters to sign a petition. They got that and more.
“We ended up getting over 140 signatures. And we felt we needed somewhere between 100 and 120.”
Stephen Hansen spearheaded the process. He says the petition doesn’t guarantee anything will happen. In fact, they say it just to make sure they have enough support to start the process.
Despite delays due to COVID-19, organizers sent the plan, along with a map of the area to be annexed to the governor last week for approval
“Not approved to say yes it’s going to happen, but approve so that an election can then take place.”
Once the governor approves the plan, a commission will be assembled.
“The governor will actually assign a commission,” Hansen says. “I believe two people opposed and two people for it.”
There are two main reasons residents want to be annexed into Beaufort County
“Lower taxes, more fire department help,” said resident Martha Hill. “One of the main concerns was a paid fire department.
These residents believe the town of Yemassee would get its own fire department if it was annexed into Beaufort County. It would also drop taxes.
“My home taxes would drop by 40% if I was in Beaufort County.”
They feel Hampton County charges the town of Yemassee too much without delivering equal services.
“And you know the town is a poor town. And we just can’t afford their nonsense anymore.”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.