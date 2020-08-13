Beaufort Memorial health experts talk about false negative COVID-19 tests

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - While COVID-19 numbers are trending down in Beaufort County, health officials are asking people to be careful even if they get a negative test result, especially if they have a known exposure.
Beaufort County’s positive cases of COVID-19 have been decreasing but health officials say you still need to be careful after you have an exposure, because you could get a false negative.
“So far in many many parts of the state, the majority of the state, we are seeing case numbers trending downward. And of course that’s a very positive sign,” said DHEC Lowcountry Public Health Director Taylor Lee.
DHEC leaders are attributing that trend to precautions like masks being taken around the state.
But health officials are warning people, just because you get a negative COVID-19 test doesn’t always mean you’re in the clear. Depending on when you get tested, you could get a false negative.
“People can get tested too early after they have had an exposure,” said Coastal Carolina Infection Preventionist Carlye Gilbert.
They recommend waiting up to seven days after a known exposure to get tested. You should stay quarantined in the meantime.
“And that gives time for the DNA and RNA to replicate so that the tests can actually pick that up. That’s what’s recommended from the CDC and from DHEC at this time.”
Negatives can happen if you’re infected but your body doesn’t have enough of the virus for a test to detect it yet.
“It depends on where you test in the course of when the patient was exposed. But they can happen up to, if you test on day one exposure, you can have false negatives close to 100 percent of the time,” said Dr. Kurt Gambla, Beaufort Memorial.
Beaufort Memorial cited a study saying false negatives could happen up to 67 percent of the time depending on when someone gets tested. Dr. Gambla says it’s important people are aware of these numbers.
“We want people to understand that whether or not they have symptoms and whether or not they have a positive test they still need to consider they can be infected just not symptomatic.”
Doctors say the best way to avoid spreading COVID-19 is to stay home if you think you have had any exposure. Even if you get a negative test result. It’s better to be safe than sorry.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.